Sarkaru Vaari Paata completes shooting, one song remains

Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit the screens on May 12

author_img CE Features Published :  13th April 2022 05:45 PM   |   Published :   |  13th April 2022 05:45 PM
MaheshBabu

Mahesh Babu

The makers of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata have kick-started the countdown for the film's release on May 12. On Tuesday, they took to Twitter to announce that the shoot of the movie, except for a song, has been completed.

The team has also released a new still of Mahesh from the film and urged the fans to brace themselves for exciting updates. "Sarkaru Vaari Paata completes its shoot except for a song. Get ready for exciting updates (sic)," tweeted the film's official handle.

TAGS
Mahesh Babu Keerthy Suresh Sarkaau Vaari Paata SVP

Comments