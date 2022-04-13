Sarkaru Vaari Paata completes shooting, one song remains

The makers of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata have kick-started the countdown for the film's release on May 12. On Tuesday, they took to Twitter to announce that the shoot of the movie, except for a song, has been completed.



The team has also released a new still of Mahesh from the film and urged the fans to brace themselves for exciting updates. "Sarkaru Vaari Paata completes its shoot except for a song. Get ready for exciting updates (sic)," tweeted the film's official handle.

#SarkaruVaariPaata completes its shoot except for a song.



Get ready for exciting updates