Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser released on his birthday crosses 10M views

As Mahesh Babu turned one year older, the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata shared the movie’s teaser at the stroke of midnight. It has already crossed 10 million views and is trending all over the web.

The video gives a glimpse of Mahesh’s look in the movie. Appearing out of a red car, in the first scene, he seems to be in the middle of an action sequence. He is seen at his stylish best and the look includes a tiny ear cuff, long hair, and a one-rupee tattoo behind his ear. He also delivers a hard-hitting dialogue in the beginning and ends it with a funny one-liner. The end credits reveal the release date of the movie.

Check out the video here:

In the video, the Bharat Ane Nenu star is also spotted wearing printed and quirky sweatshirts. Accompanying him is Keerthy Suresh, spotted in classic Indian wear. Along with the lead actors, we are also introduced to Vennela Kishore’s character. Subbaraju is also a part of this action drama.

A Parasuram Petla’s directorial, the movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus. The technical crew includes SS Thaman for music, R Madhi for cinematography, and Marthand K Venkatesh for editing.

The movie is slated for a Sankranti release and will hit the theaters on January 13.