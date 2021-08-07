Sunny Leone learned Tamil for her role in the upcoming thriller Shero

Actress Sunny Leone, who has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming multilingual project Shero, had learned Tamil specifically for this movie to ensure seamless acting! Sreejith Vijayan, director of Shero, revealed in an interview to media sources that Sunny had prepared for her role and put in a lot of effort for the film, including performing her character’s stunts on her own and learning her lines in Tamil.

Talking about how the project was close to her heart, Sunny Leone said, “Shero is an important story for me. I resonated with Sarah (my character) from the minute I read the script. She is power-packed as a person and in order to do justice to her, I knew I had to bring on my A-game. I prepped extensively for it, from learning the language to getting action. Physical transformation was a key part of the film but for me, emotionally syncing into her psyche was as important. I hope the film connects with people, the same way it did with me (sic).”

Sunny took to Instagram to announce the wrap of her shoot for Shero. Sharing a picture of herself standing next to Sreejith and holding a clapboard with the words, “It’s a wrap,” written on it, the actress wrote in the caption, “It’s Wrap for #Shero!!! Loved shooting with this amazing team (sic).”

Shero is expected to be a psychological thriller that tells us the story of the life-changing events that unfold when protagonist Sarah Mike, a US-born woman with roots in India (played by Sunny), goes on a holiday.

The movie will have music director Ghibran as its composer, while the production will be done by Ansari P and Ravi Kiran under the banner of IKIGAI Motion Pictures.

The film was mostly shot in Munnar and other parts of Kerala. Sreejith Vijayan had said during a previous interview that the shoot for the film began in mid-April 2021 soon after Vishu (the Malayalali New Year).

Sreejith also clarified that the movie would not be glamour-oriented, and that they had cast Sunny because the filmmaking team sought a pan-Indian reach. He was quoted as saying, “It was a story that we tried to conceive within the constraints of COVID-19 protocols. And once completed, the team behind the film said that I can go to any lengths to cast the right person for it. Even then, I was thinking at first in terms of artistes from the South alone. The plot’s progression isn’t too dialogue-oriented, but the subject has a pan-Indian potential. While thinking on those lines, we later felt that someone like Sunny, who is known across languages here, would be the right choice for the film (sic).”

Talking about how Sunny had felt when she was offered the role, Sreejith told media sources, “She said that the content impressed her very much. Sunny kept aside another movie to make time for this. In fact, after we initially got in touch with her, we got a response within four days. She was in the US at that time. Once she came back to India, we went to her office in Mumbai and met her. This was the first film she looked into after the return. We got an extra-ordinarily positive vibe from her while presenting it, and we are happy about it (sic).”