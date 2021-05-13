Actress Sunny Leone’s husband, composer-entrepreneur Daniel Weber has initiated a discussion on his Instagram chat show, Stories of Hope, about how the medical infrastructure is functioning amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Daniel Weber’s discussion included guests like Dr Sunita Dube, founder of Medscapeindia & WeDoctors Campaign for COVID-19; Sachin Bangera from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), filmmaker-writer Vikram Bhatt, Smart Chef, and I’m Happiness Global.

Their interaction focused mainly on ways to protect people from COVID-19.

During the discussion, Dr Dube explained that maintaining an optimistic attitude and following protocols would be the most effective way of dealing with the ongoing crisis.

She said, “Following all the protocols is a must. People have to be careful and vigilant. Not being vigilant has cost them a lot. This time around, a lot of people have not been able to get their early diagnosis in time due to a high number of cases. The medical fraternity in the country is dealing with a multi-layered pandemic. We’re somewhat at the peak of the second wave.

“Administrations across states are discussing the third wave, and vaccinations are seeming to be effective, although there are myths around it that need to be busted so that people don’t have apprehensions towards it. We all let our guards down post the first wave; we cannot make the same mistake this time, too. Things are gradually getting under control in the country but till everything settles down, double-masking or wearing N95 masks, maintaining a distance of more than six feet and sanitisation are important,” Dr Dube asserted.

Dr Dube is also a renowned radiologist and is on the forefront for the treatment of COVID-19 patients across the nation.

Daniel Weber, who has steadily been spreading positivity and applauding frontline workers on social media, also highlighted the need to make people understand why vaccinations are crucial and precautions necessary at all times.

“Precautions and following medical instructions are a must. It was great to have Dr Dube put the data we’re reading everywhere in perspective. The whole idea behind doing this live chat everyday is to help people see the brighter side of things and also act cautiously at all times,” Daniel concluded.