Sunny Leone and her family are at the moment "in the middle of nowhere in the Kerala mountains... in complete lockdown," said her Mother's Day post on Instagram. She also talked about how the day was special for her! She wrote, "They managed to make the day amazing! Thank you, Daniel my love for making such an amazing effort all day! Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there going through the same stress and struggle of trying to keep our children safe and trying our best to enrich their lives the best we can. One day this insanity will end and they will be able to go back to normal. Love you all mommies!! Stay strong (sic)!!" Here's the post from her Instagram:





The Bollywood actress and a beauty brand founder also spoke about motherhood in a recent interview with an Indian publication, and said, "I always wanted to have three children though, and God did answer my prayers." She also stated that adopting and opting for surrogacy was a rather personal choice about how she wanted to have kids.

Sunny became a mother in her thirties via what would usually be known as 'unconventional means' and she is talking about the choice she made.

However, she categorically said that it wasn't about breaking stereotypes but she wanted to have and raise her kids while continuing to work and that's the reason she made the decision.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber had decided to adopt Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017, from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. Only a year after adopting Nisha, they had twins Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber via surrogacy and Sunny asserts that completed her family. The actress also said that they follow an American style of parenting with a huge focus on independence and with chores equally distributed among them.