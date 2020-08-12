Indulge got in touch with none other than the absolutely ravishing actress Sunny Leone to see what she does to keep her skin glowing beyond measure. We also know that she is the owner of beauty brand Star Struck by Sunny Leone so who better than to give us a little glimpse of her routine! We asked her about the products she just can’t do without, her morning and night skincare routine and all the makeup essentials in her bag. Here are the answers!



Which are the skincare products you can't live without?

The skincare products I just can’t live without including my eye cream for sure and my sunblock, for sure!

Sunny Leone



Please tell us about your morning and night skincare routine is?

First up, in the morning and evening, before I start my skincare routine, I always make sure to wash my face. I use different products from different companies that suit my face. We don’t have to use all the products from just one line! So, I use SkinMedica for cleansing and follow up with SK-II Essence and their serum. I also enjoy using eye creams. I also use some of my own products and mix it up with a bunch of different things. I love using eye oil as well because I have really dry skin under my eyes.



What beauty and makeup essentials are always there in your bag?

The makeup essentials that are always there in my bag include lipstick, some concealer, just in case something goes wrong! And that’s about it as I think less is more. Of course, I don’t forget the lipstick or lipgloss.