New Delhi (ANI): Actor Randeep Hooda extended his best wishes to Chris Hemsworth on Tuesday as the Hollywood star celebrated his 37th birthday.

The duo was seen for the first time together in the Netflix action-adventure Extraction, that was released in April. Produced by Russo brothers, the Hollywood flick was an attraction among the Indian audience as it was majorly shot in India.

To mark his co-actor's special day, Hooda took to Twitter and shared a picture along with the Australian star. Both were sported in traditional kurtas.

Alongside his birthday wish to Chris, the Sarbjit actor also marked the auspicious occasion of Krishna Jayanti.

"To Lord Krishna .. and Chris .. a very Happy Birthday!," the actor tweeted.

Chris Hemsworth is best known for his role as Thor in the marvel hit sequel Avengers. Star Trek, Blackhat, Ghostbusters are a few, from his long list of movies that come under his credits.