New Delhi (IANS): For many stars, the new normal has been all about new beginnings. Despite the lockdown, several among the glitterati have tied the knot in intimate affairs.



We give you a list of star couples, who sealed their ‘forever together' in the time of Covid-19.



RANA DAGGUBATI and MIHEEKA BAJAJ

The Baahubali star got married to Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 in the presence of close family and friends. The close-knit yet glamourous affair was hosted at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. In May, Rana made his relationship with Miheeka public. Sharing a photo of the couple, the actor wrote on Instagram: "And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj." He used a red heart emoji along with his caption.



PRACHI TEHLAN and ROHIT SAROHA

Actress Prachi Tehlan got married to Delhi-based businessman Rohit Saroha on August 7 in New Delhi. Prachi said every safety measure was ensured at the celebrations. "Health and safety of each and every human at the wedding is of utmost importance to me. That is why we have booked a venue that has a huge space. The idea is to make sure that guests do not come in close proximity to each other. Besides, we have invited them at an interval of 30 minutes to avoid crowding," she said about her wedding.



MANISH RAISINGHAN and SANGEITA CHAUHAAN

Sasural Simar Ka actor Manish Raisinghani tied the knot with his lady love Sangeita Chauhaan on June 30. They got married in a gurudwara in Mumbai in the presence of their immediate family members. "Ek haath mein Sword... Doosre haath mein Sanitizer.... and face pe mask... Hmmm...What do we call it shadi or kidnapping? Hmm. Congratulations @sangeitachauhaan Ur kidnapped (for life)," Manish wrote on his Instagram after his wedding.



PUJA BANERJEE and KUNAL VERMA

Television stars Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma had planned for a grand wedding in April, but had to stall due to the pandemic. On the same day, Puja took to her Instagram account to reveal that the couple had already had a court marriage one-and-half month back. They donated the amount they had set aside for their wedding.



NITHIIN REDDY and SHALINI KANDUKARI

Telugu actor Nithiin tied the knot with Shalini at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad in July. Despite the lockdown and the pandemic, the couple managed to host a grand wedding, while following the rules and restrictions imposed by the government due to the pandemic.



SUJEETH REDDY and PRAVALLIKA

Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy got married to Pravallika on August 2 in Hyderabad. It was a close-knit ceremony with only family members in attendance. On June 10, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony. They were in a relationship for the past few years.



NIKHIL SIDDHARTHA and PALLAVI VARMA

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha got married to his longtime girlfriend Pallavi Varma at a farmhouse in Hyderabad in May. The couple were earlier planning to get married in April but had to postpone the wedding owing to the lockdown. The wedding was attended by only a few family members of the bride and the groom.



NIKHIL GOWDA and REVATHI

Nikhil Gowda, Kannada actor and son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, got married to Revathi in April at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district amid the lockdown. It was said that the "wedding was simple without frills".

