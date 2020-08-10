Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover who are set to make a comeback with Dangerous, an edge of the seat action-thriller, gave a sneak peek into their film’s song Eyes Teri Katilana Hai. Sung by Mika Singh, the song shows the sizzling chemistry between the real-life couple, while teasing the audience with its gripping storyline.

Here, Bipasha plays the role of a detective Neha Singh, who pursues the case of Karan’s wife’s disappearance. Karan plays Aditya Dhanraj, a rich troubled husband. The series directed by Bhushan Patel, produced by Mika Singh and written by Vikram Bhatt is scheduled to stream from 14 August 2020 on MX Player.