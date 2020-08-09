Tollywood star Rana Daggubati married lady love Miheeka Bajaj in a beautiful albeit close-knit ceremony on Saturday night. Reports say that the intimate wedding was hosted at the Daggubati bastion, Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. We hear, among the close friends and family, it was attended by Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, and Allu Arjun. Rana looked handsome in an ecru and ivory mix dhoti-kurta ensemble, and Miheeka looked resplendent in a red and white wedding outfit by designer Anamika Khanna and accessorised beautifully with a statement neckpiece and maangtikaa.

Rana and Miheeka all smiles after the wedding. Image courtesy: Reels & Frames

Ram Charan posted a few pictures from the wedding on his social media and said, “Finally my hulk is married, wishing @ranadaggubati @miheeka a very happy life together!! (sic).”

The happy couple with Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Image courtesy: Ram Charan's Instagram

Earlier Rana had given a glimpse of his attire when he had posted a picture on social media in traditional wedding wear along with his father Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. He posted the picture in which the three of them were all smiles and captioned it, “Ready!!”. Reports said that the traditional pellikoduku ceremony and Ganesh puja ceremonies have been done during the pre-wedding festivities. Also, Before that, the haldi and sangeet dos were hosted at the Bajaj residence in residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The wedding took place with all the pandemic norms in mind, the wedding ceremony is unlikely to have more than 30 guests and all the social distancing norms were followed. The stars who attended the wedding were also spotted wearing masks.