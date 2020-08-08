The D-day has arrived and Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj. Giving his fans a glimpse of what he was wearing, he posted a picture on social media in traditional wedding wear along with his father Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. He posted the picture in which the three of them were all smiles and captioned it, “Ready!!”. Sources say that traditional pellikoduku ceremony and Ganesh puja ceremonies have been done during the pre-wedding festivities. Also, Before that, the haldi and sangeet dos were hosted at the Bajaj residence in residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Miheeka and Rana. Image: Rana's Instagram



Given the rules of assembling due to the pandemic, the wedding ceremony is unlikely to have more than 30 guests. Looks like all the COVID-19 precautions are being taken as designer Kunal Rawal, who is close to the family posted a picture of Rana fully geared up in his wedding attire and made sure to not forget the mask! Samantha Akkineni was among the few guests who were spotted at the wedding. She posted a picture on her Instagram and said, “It’s time to celebrate you @ranadaggubati our rock star #bigday (sic).”