The festivities have begun as Rana Daggubati and bride-to-be Miheeka Bajaj get are getting ready for their wedding, to be held tomorrow in Hyderabad. Rana posted a picture from the pre-wedding celebrations on his social media, from what is touted to be the haldi ceremony. The haldi ceremony was reportedly hosted at the Bajaj residence in residence in Jubilee Hills.



Miheeka looked resplendent in a yellow lehenga and she accessorised with boho-chic seashell statement jewellery. Miheeka reportedly wore an Arpita Mehta ensemble and the makeup was done by a famous artist from Hyderabad, Tamanna Rooz. The accessories were from Krsala Jewellery. Rana looked dashing in an all-white ensemble as well. Do stay tuned for more updates from their celebrations!