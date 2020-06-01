Tollywood superstar Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot on August 8. Miheeka, is an entrepreneur, the founder of an interior design brand Dew Drop Design Studio in Hyderabad. She is also the daughter of Bunty and Suresh Bajaj, who helm jewellery label Krsala and are quite well-known personalities from the city.



Reports stated that Rana’s father, producer Suresh Babu confirmed the news to an English daily, that the two are set to tie the know in August. He also reiterated that all the COVID 19 guidelines will be strictly maintained. It is being said that only a chosen family members of both the families will be present for the do.



Rana took fans by surprise when he declared on social media that he had asked girlfriend Miheeka to marry him. Post that a small ceremony followed.