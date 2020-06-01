Composer-singer Wajid Khan of the popular sibling composer duo - Sajid Wajid passed away in the early hours on Monday.



While the cause of death has not yet been confirmed, a few reports have stated that the artiste was suffering from COVID-19. However, music composer Salim Merchant who confirmed the news also said that Wajid had kidney issues and had a transplant a while ago. His sudden demise had left everyone shocked.



Among the first ones to react was actor Varun Dhawan who wrote, "Shocked hearing this news

@wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music."

Describing him as 'brother from another mother', Preity G Zinta wrote, "Used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet, Wajid Khan. I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again."

Stating that she will always remember his laugh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was shocked by the news, wrote, "Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence."

Calling him 'ever-smiling', Akshay Kumar wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time"

"Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai," wrote Parineeti Chopra.

During the ongoing lockdown, Sajid-Wajid composed two songs for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. One of them was Pyaar Karona, a pop anthem encouraging all to fight the coronavirus, and another was his Eid special song, Bhai Bhai, which talks of communal harmony. Interestingly, Sajid-Wajid made their debut with the 1998 Salman superhit, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and shot to fame with the Salman Khan blockbuster Dabangg in 2010, and there has been no looking back. Among numerous hits they composed were Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and Hud Hud Dabangg, Do You Wanna Partner, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Chinta Ta Chita and Fevicol Se to name a few.