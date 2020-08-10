Bipasha Basu started her career with the horror-thriller, Raaz, and ever since then, the actress is known for her impressive performance though it was her debut.

So it doesn't come as a surprise, when Bipasha confesses her love for thrillers. She said, "Thrillers make for a perfect canvas for an actor - there's so much to emote, be it drama, action, romance, fear and that's what really pulls me towards this genre."

The actress also said she enjoys this genre because it feels like the actor is part of the mystery and is trying to solve it. "You feel like you're a part of the process, trying to solve the mystery in your head. While I enjoy other genres as well, thrillers have always been special to me and 'Dangerous' is even more so - I love the fact that I could act with Karan (husband Karan Singh Grover) again and collaborate with Vikram (Vikram Bhatt), Bhushan (Bhushan Patel) and Mika (Mika Singh) on this project," said the actress.

Bipasha is reuniting with Karan Singh for the thriller titled Dangerous, co-starring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora. The project is written by Vikram and directed by Bhushan.



It traces the journey of a young entrepreneur Aditya Dhranraj (played by Karan) whose life changes when his wife gets kidnapped and what happens when his ex-lover Neha (played by Bipasha) is sent on-ground to handle the case and find the kidnapper. It will be released on an OTT platform MX Player on August 14.

