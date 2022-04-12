Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa to star in Jyotirao Phule-Savitribai Phule biopic

Actors Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa are set to play the leads in a film based on the lives of famous social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule.

The Hindi film, titled Phule, will be written and directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The first look of Phule featuring the Scam 1992 actor and Patralekhaa, was released on Jyotirao Phule's 195th birth anniversary. The film is backed by Content Engineers and Dancing Shiva Productions.

Savitribai worked together with her husband to start the first indigenously-run school for girls in Pune in 1848. She also supported widow remarriage and together they built an orphanage to prevent infanticide.

Notably, director Mahadevan has previously helmed films like Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, Gour Hari Dastaan and Bittersweet. Produced by Raj Kishor Khaware, Pranay Chokshi, Saurabh Varma, Utpaal Acharya, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha and Ritesh Kudecha, Phule is scheduled to release in 2023.