Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are officially married!

Actor Rajkummar Rao (37) and actress Patralekhaa (32) are married! Patralekhaa announced the news on her Instagram handle on Monday by sharing photos from their wedding ceremony and wrote, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate... My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever... (sic)”

Take a look at the adorable pictures of the couple here:

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had an intimate, white-themed engagement ceremony on Saturday (November 13) at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh, videos of which went viral on social media.

In the video, Rajkummar is seen getting down on one knee to propose to Patralekhaa, but the latter too gets down on her knees to ask Rajkummar if he would marry her. She also slid a ring on his finger, after which Rajkummar finished his proposal and put a ring on her finger as well. The two of them also slow-danced to a romantic song after the proposal.

Guess what else caught the eyes of netizens? Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s shoes for their engagement outfits! Both of them had opted for white sneakers to match their kurta -and-gown combo.

In a previous interview with media sources in 2018, Patralekhaa had said that the couple had a lot to achieve and that they had no wedding plans for about six or seven years.

In a different interview held earlier, Patralekhaa recalled how the two of them had first met. She explained that she had first seen him in the film LSD (Love Sex aur Dhokha). She was quoted as saying to media houses, “I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic (sic).”

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be seen next in Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, and earned his breakthrough in the 2013 film Kai Po Che! Rajkummar has also featured in critically-acclaimed movies like Shahid, CityLights, Omerta, and Aligarh. He was awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Shahid. He was recently seen in Hum Do Hamare Do and Roohi.