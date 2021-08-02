Jahnvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to star in Sharan Sharma's sports drama

Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor, has now roped in the actress and actor Rajkummar Rao for a sports drama with the duo, according to reports.

The two of them were last seen together in Roohi, which was a comedy-horror movie, alongside varun Sharma. Roohi was directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The story talks about a ghost that kidnaps couples on their honeymoon.

The rest of the cast for Sharan Sharma’s film has not been finalized yet. Reports claimed filmmaker Karan Johar will be producing the film.

A source said Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will play the role of cricketers in this upcoming project. The source was quoted as saying by media houses, “Sharan has been planning to make a film on this story for a while now and is now all ready to take it on floors. Both Rajkummar and Janhvi will be seen as cricketers in the film and will be training to learn the sport later this year. It’s a fictional tale loaded with emotions and feel-good elements (sic).”

Other future projects for Janhvi Kapoor include her father Boney Kapoor’s remake of the Malayalam film Helen, for which production will reportedly commence this month. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2. However, the shoot schedule for Dostana 2 is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao has finished filming for Abhishek Jain’s Hum Do Hamare Do and the sequel for Badhaai Ho titled Badhaai Do. He will also begin work on the remake of the Telugu movie Hit, and another film titled Monica O My Darling.