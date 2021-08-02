Janhvi Kapoor reveals what kind of man she would like to marry, and what her dream wedding should be like

Janhvi Kapoor explained that she would like to have her wedding sangeet and mehendi at her late mother Sridevi's ancestral home in Chennai's Mylapore(1)

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, recently opened up about her wedding preferences, who she wants to marry, and where she wants each ceremony for the wedding to be, to name a few.

In an interview to media sources, Janhvi revealed that she would like to have her bachelorette party on a yacht in the island destination Capri, and her wedding at Tirupathi. She also explained that she would love to have her sangeet and mehendi functions at their “house in Mylapore,” which was allegedly a reference to her late mother’s ancestral home in Chennai.

The actress also appeared to not have a liking for the idea of a reception after the wedding. She asked herself, “Is a reception necessary? No na? Screw the reception (sic).”

When questioned about how the décor for the ceremony should be, Janhvi said it should be “traditional and simple, full of mogras (a type of flower) and candles (sic).” She added, “I don’t know, I’m not very good at décor, but I know that I want it to be very simple and very basic (sic).”

The actress reiterated her preference for a simple wedding by saying that she would like the celebrations for her wedding to go on for a maximum of two days only.

Janhvi Kapoor also revealed her love for south-Indian traditional attire and said she would like to wear a Kanjeevaram silk saree or ‘pattu pavada’ (ethnic long skirt and top) with gold zari for her wedding. Her sangeet outfit would be in shades of yellow, and mehendi ensemble in pink, while her wedding outfit would be in shades of gold and ivory.

She also showed a liking for diamond jewellery, saying she would wear them for the wedding.

Janhvi also added a dose of humour when she answered the question, “At my wedding, I’ll be a ___ bride,” with “I think an extremely caffeinated bride”, probably hinting at the fact that wedding planning could be tiring and a 24/7 job.

Talking about how she would feel during this memorable day, Janhvi said she would be “oscillating between jumping, crying, laughing, and eating.” She also said she would be dancing to AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam songs on her special day.

Moving on to the topic of bridesmaids, the actress said she would like to have her friend Tanisha Santoshi, her half-sister Anshula, and her sister Khushi Kapoor. She added that her sister Khushi would also be her stylist.

Janhvi noted that her groom would “hopefully be a sane human being,” because she hadn’t “met one of those yet.”