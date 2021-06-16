Actress Janhvi Kapoor took the Internet by storm on Wednesday with her latest photos from the beach at sunset, where she could be seen taking a dip in the waves.

Janhvi was seen wearing a white bikini top with a pair of high-waisted animal print bikini bottoms. She captioned the post: “Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting.”

Janhvi had also shared a photo of herself holding hands with her friend Orhan Awatramani and running towards the waves.

Take a look at the photo here:

Also read: Painting days are back for Janhvi Kapoor as Mumbai goes into strict lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases

The photo triggered a lot of speculation, with netizens wondering who the “mystery man” in the photo was. Orhan Awatramani was also reportedly friends with actresses Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Alaya F, and Navya.

Orhan was reportedly Sara Ali Khan’s classmate at Columbia University. Media reports said he is gearing up for a career in animation.

Her post received a lot of love from her colleagues and fans alike. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra commented, “Woooo,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji. Janhvi’s aunt Maheep Kapoor too dropped heart-eyes and a fire emoji in the post’s comments section.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy Roohi co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry, and Takht.