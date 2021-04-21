Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are giving some major fitness goals with their partner workout that they seem to have shot during their recent trip to Goa. In an Inst posted by both the actresses on their Instagram accounts, they are seen dressed in bright workout wear, practising some intense moves.

From doing challenging core moves, leg raises, deep lunges, and pushups, to single-leg squats, both Sara and Janhvi are sweating it out in the video under the eye of celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit. The reel is shot on Justin Bieber's Peaches track, and adds a playful vibe to the video.

Sara captioned it saying, "Go with the flow, steady and slow, kick high- squat low. That's how you'll get the golden glow. For better instructions ask Namrata Purohit (Sara's fitness trainer) to show."



Watch the video here.

Janhvi shared the video on her account and captioned it, "One word for this," with a monkey emoji.

Unlike most actresses who may not like to share anything with their counterparts, these young women are redefining the rules by showing that actresses too can be great friends. Both of them made their Bollywood debut in 2018. While Janhvi was launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with the Shashank Khaitan-directed film Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan's debut was with Kedarnath, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor.