Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor shared emotional messages on February 24 for their mother Sridevi on her third death anniversary.

Sridevi (54), a well-known actor in the Indian film industry, died in Dubai on February 24, 2018. The actor had gone to Dubai to attend a wedding and was found dead in the bathtub. The police in Dubai had declared the cause of death as accidental drowning.

Sridevi was last seen in MOM, which was her 300th film. She was also awarded the Best Actress Award posthumously for the film. The actress was also a recipient of the Padma Shri Award, India’s fourth highest civilian award.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared an image of a handwritten note which contained the words, “I love you my labbu, you are the best baby in the world.” Janhvi simply wrote, “Miss you,” below the picture.

The note appeared to be written by Sridevi for her daughter.

Meanwhile, Khushi posted a photo of her mother and father Boney Kapoor without a caption.

Janhvi, Khushi, and Boney Kapoor performed a puja for Sridevi at her residence in Chennai’s Mylapore.

Talking about the grief that their family had undergone and how all of them had come together to be there for each other, Janhvi had said in an interview in 2019, “You know at the end of the day, we have the same blood in us. I don’t remember anything of those four months but I do remember that one day when we were sitting in Harsh bhaiya’s (Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is Anil Kapoor’s son and Janvhi’s cousin) room and Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi came in, I think that was the one day when I felt like, ‘Ok maybe we might be okay.”

Sridevi died months before Janhvi made her acting debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Sridevi and Boney got married in 1996 and had Janhvi on March 6, 1997. Khushi was born in November 2000.