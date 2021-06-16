Singer Aditya Narayan, Udit Narayan's son, who is also the host of Indian Idol 12, has shocked his fans and followers on Instagram with his new transformation pictures.

Aditya had tested positive earlier this year, and was tested negative on April 15. The singer posted an image of how he looked when he tested negative, on Instagram. The singer looks overweight and bulky, however within a matter of two months Aditya seems to have shed all the weight.

In another picture which he has clicked on June 15, Aditya is seen flaunting his chiselled body. It appears like Aditya has definitely worked hard on getting back in shape.

The picture is liked by nearly 99,000 followers and counting. Among those who commented, actor Vikrant Massey wrote, "Woooahhh!!!!! Whattayy wowww!!!! From Nanu Halwai to Nanu Jalwaiiii." Comedian Zakir Khan's comment is perhaps quite relatable to other followers. He wrote, "Yeh koi tareeka nahi hota hai. Peeche photo me connect tha, apnaapan tha (This is not the way. In the last photo, there was a connection, there was a sense of belonging)."