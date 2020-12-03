Singer Aditya Narayan and actress Shweta Agarwal's grand reception was held on Wednesday in Mumbai. After the traditional wedding ceremony, the couple and their families continued the celebrations with the reception that was attended by actor Govinda, his wife Sunita and daughter Tina, and comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Aditya was dressed in a black tuxedo, and he accessorised the look with glasses, while Shweta picked a red gown. The groom's father, veteran singer Udit Narayan was see twinning with his son Aditya. Deepa Narayan (Aditya's mother ) picked a red saree for the occasion.

The couple and their family members danced to popular Bollywood hits. Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa danced to the song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which is in fact been sung by Udit Narayan.