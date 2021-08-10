SCAM 1992 star Pratik Gandhi and singer Khushali Kumar team up for director Pulkit's next film

Scam 1992's sensational actor Pratik Gandhi is back as a lead in Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh & Hansal Mehta’s yet-to-be-titled venture along with singer and actor Khushali Kumar, who has just concluded the filming of her debut film with R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana. This upcoming film will reportedly be a family drama, about the dignified struggle of a common man set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh and will be helmed by Pulkit who is most well-known for his directorial Bose: Dead or Alive.

The film just released a first look

“This film comes to me from a personal space and is very close to me. It is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to get his land back. The story revolves around a normal middle-class family and it deals with the system, power, and the abused theory of law,” Pulkit shares. Khushali and Pratik are reportedly working towards their look tests and prep in Mumbai.

“The story of this film is simple yet very real. This film will resonate with millions of people of our country. I am glad Shaailesh, Hansal Mehta and I are again collaborating on such an interesting subject,” revealed Bhushan Kumar.