Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attend Baba Siddique's iftar party

Mahrashtra politican Baba Siddique's iftar party is always the talk of the town. After a gap of two years, Siddique hosted the iftar party at Taj Lands End in Mumbai and Bollywood's biggest stars were in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan both were present at the party, and coincidentally, both were dressed in black.

Shahrukh Khan with Baba Siddique (right) and Zeeshan Siddique (left). Picture courtesy: Viral Bhayani's Instagram

Salman Khan wore a black shirt with black jeans, while Shah Rukh Khan wore a black pathani suit. It was at the 2013 iftar party that both stars had met and hugged each other burying a five-year-old misunderstanding.

While the Khans were the biggest draw of the party, other Bollywood celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt also turned up. Actresses Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhagyashree and Urvashi Rautela too were spotted.

Salman's sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra also attended the party.