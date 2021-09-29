Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to shoot a song in Mallorca

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are headed to Mallorca (in Spain) to shoot a song for Pathan. The team will be in Spain from October 10-31.

"The aim is to make Pathan a visual spectacle that no one has seen before and Siddharth Anand (director) and YRF is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this ambitious goal," said a source.

"Pathan team heads to Spain where they will be shooting in a grand destination like Mallorca, Cadiz and Vejer De La Frontera."

"No other Bollywood film has ever shot in these places so audiences, who haven't been to these expensive and exquisite places, will see them for the first time. Visually these settings will add grandeur and lavishness to the film," the source was quoted as saying.

Shah Rukh and Deepika will be presented in a never seen before manner in this song.

"When you have two of the biggest superstars of the country, you have to create a visual extravaganza like never before and the makers want to do justice to the pairing they have in 'Pathan'. It will be a sensational shoot, to say the least," said the source.

Pathan also stars John Abraham. Other details about the movie are still under wraps.