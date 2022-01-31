Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to act together in a spy universe film after War 2?

It was earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be making an appearance in Tiger 3, while Salman Khan is doing a cameo in Pathan. YRF's Aditya Chopra is learnt to be developing a spy universe with Hrithik Roshan's character Kabir from War also set to be part of it.

A Pinkvilla report suggests that Shah Rukh's character from Pathan, Salman's Tiger, and Hrithik's Kabir will be coming together soon. Reportedly, an Avengers Endgame-like scenario is being planned for the characters to cross paths. Currently, the makers are in the process of building the universe, and the on-screen meeting of the three spies will happen only post War 2.

Meanwhile, Pathan and Tiger 3 are in the last stages of production. Directed by Sidharth Anand, Pathan also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Tiger 3, the third in the franchise, is directed by Maneesh Sharma. While Salman and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya, Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the antagonist.