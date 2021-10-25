Aditya Chopra to debut as a director on Broadway with the musical adaptation of DDLJ

Yash Raj Films’ blockbuster movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is all set to be adapted as a Broadway musical and the film's director Aditya Chopra will helm the project. The makers announced the news on social media and wrote, “Aditya Chopra will mark his debut as a director on Broadway as he is set to direct #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge again after 26 years! Titled Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical, it is opening on Broadway in 2022 and is being produced by #YashRajFilms (sic).”

Titled, Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical, the Broadway musical will be backed by Yash Raj Films. The project will bring Indian and American teams together for the project. While casting is underway, the technical and creative teams have already started brainstorming. With the adaptation, the filmmaker aims to take Indian cinema to audiences of musical theatre in the West.

Come...Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical

The Broadway musical will feature lyrics by Nell Benjamin, the Broadway specialist who is well-known for Legally Blonde and Mean Girls musicals. The production house has roped in music Vishal and Shekhar to compose the music while Rob Ashford will choreograph the show and the set will be designed by Derek McLane.

The musical will premiere at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego in September 2022.