Pooja Hegde to perform stunts in Jana Gana Mana

After dabbling with girl-next-door roles, Pooja Hegde is now turning into an action star. The Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor is gearing up to perform some breathtaking action sequences in her upcoming film Jana Gana Mana, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

"A group of action directors from Thailand were specially flown to Mumbai to train Pooja in martial arts. A three-day training session will begin on Wednesday followed by a four-day shooting schedule from June 4-8 in Mumbai. Pooja will be matching Vijay by performing some high-voltage action sequences in the film," says a source close to the know.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Jana Gana Mana showcases Vijay as an Army officer, who takes on the corrupted system. However, Pooja's role is being kept under wraps as there is a lot of intrigue around her character.

Produced by Puri Connects in association with Charmmee Kaur and Vamshi Paidipally, the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on August 3, 2023.