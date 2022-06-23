Rashmika Mandanna turns vegan entrepreneur with beauty brand ‘Plum’

Rashmika Mandanna, who became a national sensation after starring in Pushpa: The Rise, has begun her entrepreneurial journey the vegan way.

Vegan beauty and personal care brand Plum on Thursday said that actor Rashmika Mandanna has come on board as an investor and brand ambassador. This comes at a time when the brand aims to double its annual recurring revenue (ARR) over the next 12 months, with Rashmika's pan-India presence and fan base.

The actress has also expressed her happiness to join the brand as an investor and brand ambassador.

In just a short span of 6 years, Rashmika has not only emerged as one of the most bankable actresses in the Indian film industry but also an influential name in the brand world, endorsing the top ones. With this venture, the actress has turned entrepreneur.

Apart from being a lucky mascot at the box office and one of the leading female stars of her generation, Rashmika is fast emerging as a savvy businesswoman too.

On the work front, Rashmika currently boasts of one of the strongest line-ups, spanning across Indian film industries. In her Telugu lineup, she will be next seen in Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun. In Kollywood, she will be acting opposite Vijay in his upcoming movie Varisu.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor

