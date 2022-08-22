Allu Arjun thanks New York's mayor Eric Adams for honouring him as he attends India Day Parade in the city

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who led the prestigious India Day Parade in New York as its Grand Marshal on Sunday (August 21), has thanked the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, for having honoured him.

Taking to Instagram, Allu wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City. Very supportive gentleman. Thank You for the honour, Mr Eric Adams. Thaggede Le! (sic)”

The actor also posted a series of pictures, including one that showed the mayor and him performing the popular gesture from his 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise involving his hand rubbing his beard. In the picture, Allu can be seen donning a black suit with a tricolour pocket square.

Sources added that New York witnessed a mammoth crowd of over five lakh people showering love on Allu Arjun as he graced the prestigious parade. The parade was organised by the Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day (August 15, 2022). Many videos and photos of the event were shared online by fans of the actor.

The actor was also presented a certificate by the mayor, which read, “Certificate of Recognition presented to Allu Arjun. On being recognised by the Federation of Indian Associations for serving as Grand Marshal of New York's 10th Annual India Day Parade and for your contributions to the world of film and entertainment. Through your work as an actor and dancer, you have inspired and uplifted diverse people in the five boroughs, South Asia and beyond. I am proud to join in recognising your accomplishments as we celebrate our city's large and vibrant Indian community (sic).”

Allu was last seen in the 2021 action film Pushpa: The Rise. The movie, which was directed by Sukumar, also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh in important roles. He will be next seen in the sequel to the film, titled, Pushpa: The Rule. Sources state that the shooting for the film will start on August 22, with a pooja ceremony. The shoot was previously stopped owing to the Telugu producers’ strike over several issues in the industry, including the rise in production costs, decreasing box-office numbers, regulations on ticket prices, and the dominance of OTT platforms.