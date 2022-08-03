Priyamani to feature in Pushpa sequel?

Following the huge success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa-The Rise, the anticipation for the second installment Pushpa-The Rule has been growing since then. If reports are to be believed, it is said that actor Priyamani might join the cast of Pushpa and talks are on with the actor.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, among others. While speculations are rife that Vijay Sethupathi is also in talks to play a character, Priyamani has been approached to play his wife.

Meanwhile, the shooting for the film has been put on hold due to the ongoing stoppage of shootings due to Producers' union decision. The shootings are halted until a decision is taken to resolve issues such as rise in production cost, ticket prices, to name a few. According to reports, the producers of Pushpa are also waiting for the permission to resume shooting and are looking to begin filming from September start.