Priyamani signs a road-thriller

After having been part of a handful of action entertainers, Priyamani has now signed a road-thriller. The 37-year-old actor, who impressed one and all in the role of a modern wife in The Family Man, has slipped into a similar role in this yet-to-be-titled film.

"The film tells the story of an NRI family, who visit India on a pilgrimage to Ashtadasa Shakti Peethas," informs a source.

Directed by Pradeep Maddali, the film also features Sanjay Suri, Samir Soni, and Ashlesha Thakur in prominent roles.

"Priyamani will be seen as a homemaker and the mother of a teenage girl in the film. She is excited to portray this character that taps her acting potential," the source adds.

The film went on floors in April and the makers have recently wrapped up a 19-day schedule.

"The team has filmed crucial portions on Priyamani and others in several picturesque locations in Bhubaneshwar, Bodh Gaya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kolkata, Guwahati and Himachal Pradesh. The second schedule will commence in June," reveals the source.

Besides this film, Priyamani will also be seen in Virata Parvam, Cyanide, Quotation Gang, and Maidaan.