Pushpa — The Rise reaches five billion audio streams; here is all you need to know

The movie became a blockbuster hit. The Allu Arjun film continues to set new highs. According to sources, the movie has achieved yet another record by becoming the first ever album in India to hit five billion audio streams.

On April 8, 2020, the first look of the poster was out on the official Instagram handle of Allu Arjun.





Due to the global pandemic, the release date was postponed, and the official date of film release was announced on October 2021,

On December 17, 2021, the film was released originally in Telugu along with its dubbed version in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

The Digital OTT partner of the movie is Amazon Prime Video. The film was released on the OTT platform on January 7, 2022, in Telugu, along with its dubbed version in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The Hindi version of the movie was postponed and was released on January 14, 2022

The movie’s budget was INR 170-200 crore meanwhile, the film made a huge box office collection of INR 355-365 crore, and the movie was a blockbuster hit.

Currently, the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule is being filmed. The filmmakers have confirmed that there will be two parts to the movie. Reports state that the actor, Allu Arjun, has demanded INR 85 crore for the sequel, and he is one of the highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry.

The movies song album contains five blockbuster songs including, Daakko Dakko Meka, Srivalli, Saami Saami, Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda and an iconic item song starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Oo Antava which crossed around 90 million views in Telugu and 73 million in Hindi.

A post on social media by a fan page claimed the record saying, “The Biggest Ever Feat In Indian Cinema,” with the hashtag: #5BViewsForPushpaAlbum.

The lead role for the sequel part of the movie will remain the same starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. According to sources: the sequel will give the viewers closure to Pushpa’s life.

Pushpa: The Rise was directed and written by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar. The sequel is likely to be released by December 2022.