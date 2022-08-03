Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Maamanithan wins a gold medal at the Tokyo Film Awards

Director Seenu Ramasamy's critically acclaimed film, Maamanithan, featuring actors, Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead, has won a gold medal at the Tokyo Film Awards this year, according to sources. Seenu took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Happy to share that our Maamanithan feature film won (at the) Tokyo Film Awards 2022. Thanks to producer Yuvan Shankar Raja (sic)," the director wrote in the post.

Also read: Vijay Sethupathi to join the team of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa sequel

According to reports, Maamanithan won the gold in the Best Asian Film category, while Takahiro Kawabe's Love Song at 5 p.m. won the silver and Mart Bira's Nomadic Doctor took home the bronze medal at the event.

According to sources, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of an auto rickshaw driver in the film and Gayathrie plays his wife who is also a mother of two kids.

Also read: Vijay Sethupathi to play antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ?

Maamanithan tells the story of a simple man, who longs to provide good education to his children by getting them admitted to a private school. To increase his income, he enters into a deal with a real estate developer and in the process gets conned. The rest of the film deals with the problem he faces.

Sources stated that the film, which garnered huge praise from various quarters soon after its release, had ace director Shankar calling it a “realistic classic”. Shankar had even said that Vijay Sethupathi's brilliant performance in the film deserved a National Award.

The drama was released in theatres in June 2022. Reports said that the digital rights of the film were acquired by OTT- Platform Aha and will be released in Tamil as a part of the platform’s latest venture, Aha Tamil.

The film has been produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja under his banner YSR Productions. Sources added the music for the film has been composed by Ilaiyaraja along with Yuvan and Karthik Raja.