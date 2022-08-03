Designer of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Sita Ramam opens up about vintage clothes for the film

Designer Sheetal Sharma spoke to media sources on Tuesday about designing clothes for the romance film Sita Ramam — media sources added that the costumes seen in the film’s teaser are, “subtle, complement the storyline, and reflect the old-world charm of the era in which the story unfolds.” Sheetal has previously worked as a costume designer in the hit film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

“Director Hanu was very clear on the thought process, he likes authenticity yet gives space to experiment, his vision was so clear. He wanted the old-world charm and the lost beauty of ’50s and ’60s, so yes there was a lot of research as it’s also a story of a soldier, so, he wanted the uniforms to look apt and correct. With the help of my team we started lining up the process, the costume design in Sita Ramam is extremely narrative-based and even the colour palette is purely through the narrative,” Sheetal told media sources.

He further stated, “All 3 characters intervened with each other in the span of 2 decades. ’60s to ’80s, so each character’s look was based on those eras and hence again with research and keeping the characters real to the space and time added a lot of beauty with simplicity. The camera work, art and production design, has further added an amazing old-world charm and beauty in every frame.”

Also read: 'Sita Ramam made my Kashmir dream come true': Dulquer Salmaan

With the film slated to release on August 5, Sheetal felt that its design aesthetic is set to play a crucial factor with the movie shot in diverse locales like Kashmir and Gujarat, according to media sources.

The 38-year-old designer went on to say, “Sita Ramam is a love story and it’s one of those very rare films made today where it takes you to the world that existed before. Love in those days was more eternal unlike now, the emotions in the story are so strong and very relatable. For a film with such emotions, I feel design and colours play a very important part and there are senses that will literally give you goosebumps and tears in the eyes. Hence, aesthetics also plays an equally important role. I feel great to be a part of such a film, Hanu explained it so well and I love how Swapna Dutt has the aesthetics of understanding how simplicity can add beauty. (sic)”

Also read: Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salman promote Sita Ramam in Hyderabad

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the period drama that’s set against the backdrop of war and follows the love story of a soldier portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan and a girl he falls in love with, played by Mrunal Thakur. Rashmika Mandanna also stars in the film.

Sita Ramam will release in theatres worldwide on August 5, in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.