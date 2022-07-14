Tharun Bhascker's look from Sita Ramam released

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Sita Ramam released a glimpse of filmmaker-actor Tharun Bhascker’s character look from the film, on social media on Wednesday.

Set against the war backdrop, Sita Ramam is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, among others. While Rashmika will be playing a role named Afreen, actor Sumanth will be seen as Brigadier Vishnu Sharma. Dulquer and Mrunal will be playing the title roles, Ram and Sita, respectively.

Aswini Dutt is producing the upcoming film under Swapna Cinema, while Vyjayanthi Movies is presenting it. Vishal Chandrashekhar has scored the music, with cinematography handled by PS Vinod.

The film is made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Sita Ramam is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 5.