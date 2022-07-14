Home Entertainment Cinema

Panja Vaisshnav Tej's Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga to release on September 2

Ketika Sharma plays the female lead

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, the upcoming Telugu film starring actors Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles, is set to release in theatres on September 2, the makers announced on social media on Wednesday.

Billed to be a romantic comedy, the film is helmed by filmmaker Gireesaaya and backed by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP banner.

The film’s technical crew consists of Devi Sri Prasad on the music, and Shamdat Sainudeen has handled the cinematography. It is to be noted that Shamdat had earlier cranked the camera for Vaisshnav Tej’s Uppena.

Meanwhile, Vaisshnav Tej’s film with Srikanth N Reddy was launched recently. The film, which is expected to be an action entertainer, will feature Sree Leela alongside the actor.

Ketika Sharma Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Vaisshnav Tej Uppena

