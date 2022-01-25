Panja Vaisshnav Tej's next titled Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga
Directed by Gireesaaya, the film features Ketika Sharma as the female lead
Panja Vaisshnav Tej's third film has been titled Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, the makers announced on Monday.
The team released a title reveal video featuring Vaisshnav and the female lead of the film, Ketika Sharma.
Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, a romantic entertainer, is directed by Gireesaaya of Adithya Varma-fame and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP. The shooting of the film is progressing at a rapid pace following COVID-19 protocols.
The film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Shamdat Sainudeen.
Apart from this film, Vaisshnav will also be seen in a sports drama produced by Annapurna Studios. The untitled film is being directed by debutant Prudhvi.