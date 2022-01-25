Panja Vaisshnav Tej's next titled Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

Panja Vaisshnav Tej's third film has been titled Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, the makers announced on Monday.

The team released a title reveal video featuring Vaisshnav and the female lead of the film, Ketika Sharma.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, a romantic entertainer, is directed by Gireesaaya of Adithya Varma-fame and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP. The shooting of the film is progressing at a rapid pace following COVID-19 protocols.

The film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Shamdat Sainudeen.

Apart from this film, Vaisshnav will also be seen in a sports drama produced by Annapurna Studios. The untitled film is being directed by debutant Prudhvi.