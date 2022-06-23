Vaisshnav Tej's next officially launched

Actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej's next, bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, has been formally launched on Wednesday, followed by a muhurath ceremony. Sreeleela of Pelli SandaD-fame will be playing the female lead in the film, which marks the directorial debut of N Srikanth Reddy. Srikanth has also penned the story of the yet-to-be-titled film.

Billed as an action spectacle, the makers revealed a poster featuring Vaisshnav holding a trident. "This is an out-and-out mass vehicle for Vaisshnav Tej. It's a full-on action entertainer," the makers said in a statement. The principal photography of the film will begin shortly.

Presented by PDV Prasad, the film is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya and the film is currently scheduled to release on Sankranthi 2023 release. In addition to this project, Vaisshnav also has Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga coming up.