Ketika Sharma on board Vinodhaya Sitham remake

Romantic-girl Ketika Sharma has been signed on to play one of the female leads in the Telugu remake of 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. She will be paired opposite Sai Dharam Tej in the film, which also has Pawan Kalyan as the other lead.

“The makers were impressed with Ketika’s screen presence and believe that she will make a fresh pairing with Tej. She was also pleased with the character and has signed on the dotted line,” says a source close to the development. Samuthirakani, who directed the original, will be helming this remake produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with People Media Factory and For tune Four Cinemas.

Vinodhaya Sitham tells the story of a self-centered and dominating man, who dies in an accident. However, upon his request, he is granted 90 more days to live for a second chance at making things right.

Pawan Kalyan is said to reprise Samuthirakani’s role, while Sai Dharam Tej will step into the shoes of Thambi Ramaiah. The film is likely to go on floors in July.

In addition to this film, Ketika will also be seen in Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.