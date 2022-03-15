Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej team up for Vinodhaya Sitham remake?

If the buzz in the tinsel town is anything to go by, Pawan Kalyan is all set to team up with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej in the Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham.



Samuthirakani, who directed and starred in the original, will be helming this remake produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with People Media Factory and Fortune Four Cinemas.



Released last year, Vinodhaya Sitham tells the story of a self-centred and dominating man, who dies in an accident. However, upon his request to the human embodiment of time, he is granted 90 more days to live for a second chance at making things right.



According to reports, Trivikram Srinivas has been roped in to write the dialogues and screenplay of the film. The yet-to-be-titled remake is expected to go on floors in April.



Pawan Kalyan, meanwhile, is also working in a couple of films, including Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.