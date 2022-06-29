Exclusive: Madhumita, Arjun Das team up for Angamaly Diaries Hindi adaptation 

Acclaimed Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries is being adapted in Hindi by filmmaker Madhumita. The adaptation will star Arjun Das in the lead role. Abundantia Entertainment, the production house that's also co-producing the Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, is backing the Hindi version of Angamaly Diaries.

Confirming the development, Madhumita says, "We are calling it an adaptation and not remake because it's my interpretation of Lijo Jose Pellissery's film. Set in the rural side of Goa that's not represented often, and I spent nearly three months researching the background and culture of the land."

The shooting of the film is complete and post-production is currently in progress. The makers are yet to lock a title and release date of the film, and further details related to the project are expected to be unveiled shortly. The film marks the Hindi debut for both Madhumita and Arjun.

In addition to this, the Hindi remake of Madhumita's previous feature film, KD Engira Karuppudurai, is also in the works, with the filmmaker set to helm the remake too.