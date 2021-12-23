Madhumita cast opposite Vikram Chatterjee for the first time in SVF's Kuler Achaar

Filmmaker Sudeep Das' upcoming venture, Kuler Achaar, is an intense joyride that tells the story of a woman resolved to keep her maiden surname after marriage, and the comedic yet poignant complexities that revolve around her decision. Written and directed by Sudeep Das, the film will see Mainak Bhaumik donning the title of a creative director.

Popular actor Madhumita is set to return to the big screen after the huge success of Cheeni to tell the story of Mithi, an ambitious young woman determined to break stereotypes by not giving into traditional obligations of marriage. Vikram Chatterjee on the other hand will be breathing life into the role of Pritam - Mithi’s supportive and loyal husband.

After an extensive stint with television in and as Sreemoyee, Indrani Haldar will be back on the big screen after a hiatus of almost five years! As Madhumita’s mother-in-law, she will be portraying a character that holds an extremely strong position in Mithi’s life.

Kuler Achaar vows to be an out-and-out family drama that is not only rooted in the struggles of a modern woman under the institution of marriage but also puts equal effort in upholding the true nature of bond and affection a family should ideally share.

The film, produced by SVF will have music composed by the musical troupe Prosen Er Dol Bol and will see Neel Mukherjee playing the role of Mithi’s father-in-law.