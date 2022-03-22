Sujeeth to direct Pawan Kalyan?

After Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan is likely to don khaki yet again in a yet-untitled film to be directed by Saaho-fame Sujeeth.



Grapevine is that the film is a remake of Vijay's Tamil action thriller Theri and the film will go on floors after Pawan wraps up shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.



"Sujeeth will direct Pawan Kalyan soon. He has pitched the storyline to the actor, who insisted on a bound script. That's not all, Kalyan has also suggested a few ideas to suit the Telugu nativity and the director has neatly incorporated them in the script. In all probability, the film will go on floors during the fag end of the year," says a source.



Interestingly, this is Pawan Kalyan's fourth remake of the season after Vakeel Saab (remake of Pink), Bheemla Nayak (remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum), and an untitled adaptation of Tamil fantasy drama Vinodhaya Sitham.



Released in 2016, Theri tells the story of a top cop, who goes into hiding to raise his daughter away from the gangsters. Hell breaks loose after these evil forces enter his life again years later as he is on a mission to protect his daughter.



Directed by Atlee, Theri was a runaway hit in Tamil. The film was dubbed into Telugu as Policeodu by Dil Raju. However, it received negative reviews and sank with a trace at the Telugu box office.