Vijay and Atlee to join hands again for Thalapathy 68?

Vijay is said to be joining hands with his favourite collaborator director Atlee for a film. The duo had previously worked together in cop drama Theri, revenge thriller Mersal and sports drama Bigil. The latest speculations state that both of them might come together for the fourth time.

Atlee is said to join hands with Vijay once he finishes his Bollywood film with Shah Rukh Khan. And in the meantime, Vijay will finish shooting for the two films Thalapathy 66 and Thalapathy 67.

There is no official word on the Atlee project yet. Vijay's Thalapathy 66 will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally, who is known for Mahesh Babu's National Award-winning film Maharshi. Thalapathy 66 will be produced by Sri Venkateswara Films. The production house is making its foray into the Tamil film industry.

Director Nelson recently announced with a picture of Vijay and the crew of Beast that they have completed 100 days of shooting for the film. The film starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, also has director Selvaraghavan playing an important role.

Director Vetri Maaran had also previously confirmed a film with Vijay. But there is no clarity on whether it will be Thalapathy 67.