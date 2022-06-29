Actor Kamal Haasan's blockbuster 'Vikram' will stream on OTT from July 8  

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, which is going strong even after grossing INR 400 crore in box office collections worldwide, will have its worldwide OTT premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the multi-starrer had its worldwide theatrical release on June 3, 2022. The movie hasn't just impressed Indian trade circles but has left even international markets awestruck.

The movie had a blockbuster opening and tickets were quickly sold out, with the scenario of house-full shows continuing, even three-four weeks after the release.

Vikram has broken several box office records and has officially become one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil Nadu. Producers, distributors, and exhibitors have reportedly also confirmed the same.

The film stars multi-hyphenate Kamal Haasan, Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, and has an ensemble cast, which also includes Kollywood actor Suriya in a critical role.

The movie is also connected to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous directorial, Kaithi, which starred actor Karthi in the lead. The action-thriller also garnered accolades for its edge-of-the-seat plot.

Vikram will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar and start streaming from July 8, 2022. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.