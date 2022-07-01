'Sita Ramam made my Kashmir dream come true': Dulquer Salmaan 

South Indian film star Dulquer Salmaan was on cloud nine after he visited Kashmir for the first time while shooting for his forthcoming film Sita Ramam. The film was shot, over a month, in some of the most picturesque locations of the valley, such as Thajiwas Glacier in Sonmarg, Dal Lake and Jalali House. Talking about his once-in-a-lifetime experience Dulquer said, “This is my first time to Kashmir, surprisingly I had never got a chance to visit Kashmir before Sita Ramam, and this is my first personal and professional visit. It has long been a big dream of mine to experience the valley. It was every bit as wonderful as people say it is and I can’t describe how breathtakingly beautiful Kashmir is. (Sic)”

The actor visited various places in Kashmir during the shoot and expressed how each had its own charm. “We got to shoot in Sonmarg and Srinagar and both were equally amazing. Sonmarg has mountains and snow and ski slopes and glaciers. Srinagar was like stepping back in time because of how historic it is. Most of the structures are still preserved as they were. The romantic Dal Lake and Shikharas were like poetry. I’m glad I got to experience all of it. (Sic)”

Kashmir has remained a popular destination for film shoots for it’s jaw-dropping beauty and hospitable people. Recalling his experience with locals, the Kurup star added, “The people were extremely kind, welcoming, and accommodating. Even the local police made sure we were okay and told us to come back for more shoots and to encourage more films to be shot in Kashmir.”

Sita Ramam's cast and crew in Kashmir

When asked if he’d like to visit Kashmir again, he said he would love to. "Kashmir is so unique, it’s like stepping into a photograph or a painting or a film. It’s hard to take in the depth and beauty of Kashmir with your eyes and believe you are witnessing it in person. It’s that awe-inspiring. I would love to visit Gulmarg and Pahalgam. I want to someday do a skimobile safari as some friends I know have done. It would be a dream to spot a snow leopard in the wild."

As per sources, Kashmir is witnessing a lot of interest from the film crews. In the recent past, over 130 film shoot permissions have been granted to various production houses.

Sita Ramam is one such film. The movie is a love story set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. The film features actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. He plays the role of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation from its borders in the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir. He is paired with actress Mrunal Thakur. The film also features South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Telugu film director Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is presented by the 50-year-old Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema. It is slated for release on August 5 in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.