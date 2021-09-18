Actor Dulquer Salmaan receives UAE’s Golden Visa in Abu Dhabi

Dulquer Salmaan receives the Golden Visa from Abu Dhabi, presented to him by HE Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the DCT Abu Dhabi

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is known for his performance in movies like Karwaan and Charlie among many others, was conferred with the 10-year Golden Visa by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) on Friday.

Last month, actors Mohanlal and Mammooty, Dulquer’s father, were given the Golden Visa. Dulquer is the fourth actor from the Malayalam industry to have received the 10-year Golden Visa.

Dulquer Salmaan receives the Golden Visa from Abu Dhabi, presented to him by HE Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the DCT Abu Dhabi

Expressing his gratitude, Dulquer said, “It’s a privilege and honour to receive the Golden Visa. It was wonderful to hear the future plans of the Abu Dhabi Government to promote film and production activities and encourage new talent locally and internationally.”

The Golden Visa, which is regardeded as a long-term residence visa, is valid for 10 years and enables foreign national recipients to live, work and study in Abu Dhabi without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business in the UAE’s mainland. The move seems to be aimed at making it conducive for talented and great minds to work in the country. Apart from actors and professionals from the film fraternity, the Golden Visa is also issued to investors, entrepreneurs, medical professionals, and individuals who have excelled in the field of science and technology.

In the past, the UAE government has also bestowed the honour on a number of Bollywood actors and producers including actors Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor and his family including his daughters Janhvi, Anshula and Khushi.